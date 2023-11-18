Imo Guber: INEC Denies Achonu Access To Certified True Copies Of Election – LP

The Labour Party (LP), Imo State Chapter has accused the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) of denying its candidate, Athan Achonu, access to certified true copies of documents used in the off-cycle governorship election held last Saturday, November 11, as mandated by law.

Accusing the electoral umpire in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity for the Senator Athan Achonu Campaign Organisation, Chibuikem Diala said INEC deliberately withholding access to the requested materials.

According to the party, INEC in Imo State, under Prof. Sylvia Agu, is deliberately withholding access to the requested materials for the November 11 governorship election, despite a formal request being submitted by the party’s solicitors and duly acknowledged and received on November 15, 2023.

READ ALSO:

The party, however, emphasized the need for urgent action and alerted the National Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu and security agencies to the alleged delay tactics.

Speaking further, the LP questions the motives behind the delay and highlights the perceived inefficiency in the process.

Furthermore, it raises concerns about potential tampering with the election materials and calls on INEC and security agencies to ensure the timely release of the certified true copies as requested.

The party concluded by expressing confidence in the eventual resolution of the situation and foreshadowed the return of the governorship certificate to its rightful owner.