Imo Guber: I Have My Eyes On Apc, Says Akagburuonye

Agovernorship aspirant in Imo State, Obioma Success Akagburuonye, has finally decided to join the All Progressives Congress (APC) and run for governorship on the platform of the party. The 60-year-old philanthropist, who was initially undecided, also commended Governor Hope Uzodimma for maintaining neutrality ahead of the governorship race.

Expressing confidence in his capacity to lead the state, Akagburuonye stressed that Uzodimma has laid a foundation that requires a capable successor. “The most powerful governor in the country today is from Imo State. If Imo State becomes the hotspot of politics, it is understandable. The governor is doing well, and the people are happy.

My governor is the most powerful and the most performing. “I have my eyes in APC. Imo State is not easy to govern. The governor has set a pace that requires the right person to sustain and improve on his achievements. I believe I have what it takes. My achievements are verifiable. I will not steal public funds because I do not need money I will not use,” he said.

The aspirant spoke in Lagos after he was honoured by the Champion Newspapers with the “Beacon of Hope for a Greater Imo”, while reacting to claims in some quarters that he is a stooge of the governor. “If anybody says I’m the Governor’s stooge, I wish the person well. Uzodimma came to power through the support of God and the people.

He believes that power ultimately comes from God and has left the process open, making it possible for anyone with the right vision to aspire,” he said. Akagburuonye cautioned aspirants against banking on political endorsements or financial influence, noting that leadership in Imo State requires more than connections while likening the process of leadership emergence to the development of a butterfly “Anyone who thinks he can simply rely on money or connections and wait for endorsement may be disappointed,” he added.

On the security situation in Imo State, the aspirant dismissed the concerns, say- ing that Imo State is safe and free from insecurity. “There is no insecurity in Imo State. In fact, Imo State is a safe place. When I say that, I mean it. I stand to be challenged. If anyone is more Imolite than I, let him challenge me “Most people who have problems in Imo State, the problems they have are self-made.

People are wallowing in selfmade problems. There is no insecurity in Imo State, except for those who created it for themselves,” he said. Akagburuonye commended the award received from Champion newspapers, ‘Beacon of Hope for Greater Imo’, describing it as prophetic. He said: “With God, all things are possible.

All I can say is that my activities and programmes are focused on humanity. I am a humanitarian. The governor has left a level playing field. He says, ‘Whatever you can do for Imo to be better, come and do it.’”