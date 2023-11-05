Imo Guber: Group Alleges Opposition Using NLC To Fight Uzodinma

Following Wednesday’s attack on the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Imo State, the PVC Initiative for Good Governance In Diaspora (PIGGD) has alleged that opposition figure on the state are using the NLC to damage the reputation of the Governor of the state, Hope Uzodinma.

Speaking in a statement issued on Saturday, the group said in order to prevent party politics from interfering with the Imo State governorship election billed to hold on Saturday, November 11, the group urged well-meaning Nigerians to exert pressure on NLC President.

The convener of the initiative, Wisdom Opara said PIGGD had strong indications that the opposition groups in the state had penetrated the NLC’s ranks and were using the organization’s president to target Hope Uzodimma.

Opara said, “Ajaero must not be used to cause chaos in the state. Hope Uzodimma has succeeded in stabi­lizing the security situation in the state, even when many thought elections could not be held due to insecurity, now proving doubters wrong, Joe Ajaero must be called to order.

“We have it on good authority that opposition elements are us­ing Ajaero to scuttle the election in the state.” Before the state governorship election, in which the incumbent, Athan Achonu of the Labour Party, and Sam Daddy of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, would compete in a three-way contest, PIGGD has been a staunch supporter of Uzodimma.