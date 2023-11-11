Imo Guber: Eneukwu Urges Voters To Wielding Their Democratic Powers

Chief Emma Eneukwu, the former Deputy National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the South on Friday urged the people of Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi States to use their right to vote on Saturday, November 11.

Chief Eneukwu who spoke in a statement he personally signed emphasised how important voting is in shaping Imo, Bayelsa, and Kogi’s futures.

He, however, advised the people of Imo State to maintain the current trend by voting for Governor Hope Uzodinma while underlining the essence of continuity.

According to him, “continuing Uzodinma’s radical yet innovative leadership that has brought about world-standard advancements to the state,” is a necessity for the people of the state.

He added that Imolites must unite behind Governor Uzodimma, underscoring the governor’s steadfast dedication to advancement and change.

Imo State has seen major improvements in healthcare, education reforms, and infrastructure development during Governor Uzodinma’s administration, he noted.

He went on to highlight Governor Uzodinma’s “commitment to economic empowerment and job creation, highlighting the steps taken to draw investments that have resulted in real benefits for the people of Imo.”

Eneukwu called on Bayelsa and Kogi for assistance.

Citing the problems facing the state and the reasons Timipreye Sylva of the APC should be given the opportunity to save it, he underlined the necessity of a change in Bayelsa’s leadership.

For Kogi, Eneukwu highlighted the exceptional qualities of Usman Ododo, emphasising that he is the best candidate to lead the state to greater heights.

