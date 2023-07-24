Imo Guber: Arrest Ukegbu for misinformation, maligning judiciary –LP

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the arrest of Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu over his claim as the governorship candidate of the party for Imo State. The party in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh, said there is truth in the news making the rounds in the social media that Senator Athan Achonu has been sacked by the Court of Appeal as its candidate in the November 11 governorship election.

The party said Ukaegbu did not participate in its primary election where Achonu emerged as a candidate. According to the statement, Ukaegbu participated in the primary conducted by the suspended former Vice Chairman Lamidi Apapa, alongside Sir Basil Maduka. “Maduka was piqued by the outcome of the fake primaries and had gone ahead to challenge the emergence of Ukaegbu. He sued both Ukaegbu and the Labour Party,” the party said. It added that; “Neither the authentic Labour Party led by Julius Abure, nor its candidate, Athan Achonu, was put on notice and was not aware of the situation. “The case was decided on behalf of Ukaegbu against Maduka. The matter has nothing to do with the leadership of the party or the candidacy of Achonu, a product of a properly conducted primary by the Abure-led NWC.”