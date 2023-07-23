Imo Guber: Arrest Ukegbu For Misinformation, Maligning Judiciary, LP Demands

The Labour Party (LP) has called for the arrest of Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu over the claim of governorship candidacy of the party for Imo State.

LP in a statement by National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, said there is truth in the news making rounds in the social media that Senator Athan Achonu has been sacked by the Court of Appeal, as its candidate for the November 11 governorship election.

The party said Ukaegbu did not participate in its primary election where Achonu emerged as a candidate.

According to the statement, Ukaegbu participated in the primary conducted by the suspended former vice chairman Lamidi Apapa, alongside Sir Basil Maduka.

“Maduka was piqued by the outcome of the fake primaries and had gone ahead to challenge the emergence of Ukaegbu. He sued both Ukaegbu and the ‘Labour Party,'” the party said.

It added that “Neither the authentic Labour Party led by Barrister Julius Abure nor its candidate Senator Athan Achonu was put on notice and were not aware of the situation.

“The case was decided on behalf of Ukaegbu against Maduka. The matter has nothing to do with the leadership of the party or the candidacy of Senator Achonu, a product of properly conducted primaries by Abure-led NWC.”

LP accused Ukaegbu of misinforming the public that the court recognised him as its candidate for the November governorship election.

“Apparently Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph mischievously misinterpreted the judgement of the said Federal High Court delivered on the 23rd day of June 2023 by His Lordship, Hon Justice BO Quadirin Suit No FHC/OW/CS/28/2023, wherein it categorically held that from the totality of all the considered argument and authorities ‘the plaintiff Sir Basil Maduka does not fall within the definition of an aspirant as it never participated in the process leading to the primary election nor took part in the primary election of the 1st defendant, LP.’

“With this judgement, Chief Ukaegbu had gone to town declaring himself as the Labour Party candidate for the Imo governorship election.

“For emphasis, the court never pronounced him as the candidate of the Labour Party.

“No court has given judgement de-recognising Barrister Abure as the National Chairman of the Labour Party up till today,” it explained.

The party said it has appealed the judgement of the Bayelsa High Court ruling on the ground that it lacks the jurisdiction to entertain a suit filed against Abure-led LP without putting the leadership of the party known to law into notice.

“The case is still pending in the court. The matter is pending before the court.

“To our greatest surprise Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph and his cohorts have flooded the social media with yet another propaganda and falsehood that the Court of Appeal has declared him the candidate of the Labour Party, in a matter he was neither the plaintiff nor appellant,” it added.

The party recalled that a similar scenario played out in Kano State where the judgement of the Federal High Court was distorted by the Apapa camp to misinform Nigerians over the Abia State governorship election.

“They have also attempted to buy judgement in an FCT court. The same camp had infamously attempted to snatch proceedings at the Presidential Election Petition Court, all to no avail.

“We are therefore asking the Chief Justice of Nigeria to visit severe consequences on these group of judicial marauders for serially distorting the noble judgements put together by our Lord Justices and for perpetually misinforming Nigerians.

“Their purpose is purely to discredit the judiciary and put a tar-brush on the image of the court.

“Their actions are contemptuous and must be checked before they upgrade the judicial embarrassment to obscenity,” the party demanded.

It restated that Senator Achonu remains the LP’s governorship candidate in Imo State “as no court has stated otherwise. That the Independent National Electoral Commission has since published his name as the party’s candidate.

“That Chief Ukaegbu Ikechukwu Joseph is not the candidate of the Labour Party and that no court either Federal High Court or Court of Appeal ever declared him LP candidate.

“We, therefore, call on all our members, supporters and Obedient family to work for the election of Senator Achonu in the November governorship election as our incoming governor of Imo State.”