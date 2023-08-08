Imo Guber: APC, Uzodinma Using Police To Intimidate Opposition – PDP

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) of a plot to use the police to harass and intimidate the opposition candidates in Imo State ahead of the November 11 governorship election.

The party in a statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, accused the state governor Hope Uzodinma, of attempting to use police to arrest and put its deputy governorship candidate, Dr Jones Onyereri, out of circulation.

PDP noted that since the emergence of Senator Samuel Anyanwu and Dr Onyereri as its governorship and deputy governorship candidates, “Governor Uzodimma and the APC have been unsettled by the popularity of our candidates and are now allegedly employing ways including the use of the instrument of state to harass them.

“This attempt to use the police as a tool of political coercion against our candidate further confirms that Governor Uzodimma and the APC are jittery and in mortal fear of Senator Anyanwu and Dr Onyereri’s imminent victory at the forthcoming election.”

The party said it is aware of “other clandestine plots by the APC to use compromised individuals in certain institutions of government in Imo State to raise trump-up charges, spurious allegations, bogus claims and smear campaign against opposition figures in the state.

“This is apparently with the intention to distract the opposition and divert public attention from the abysmal failures of Governor Uzodimma in governance and the many atrocities of the APC including promoting insecurity and violence in Imo State.”

PDP said it has always won Imo State, adding that the people of the state are now, more than ever before willing, able and ready to resist the APC and take back their state for the PDP.

“The people of Imo State are solidly behind our candidates, Senator Anyanwu and Dr Onyereri being confident in their experience, competence, capacity, resourcefulness, love for the people and deep intellect to rescue, revamp and make Imo State safe and prosperous again,” the party stated.

It called on the Imo State Police Command to be professional and not allow itself to be used by the APC as a tool for political suppression against the people.

“Governor Uzodimma and the APC must come to terms with their inevitable defeat on November 11 as no amount of suppression, intimidation and harassment of the people of Imo State will detract from their expressed determination to vote out the APC at the forthcoming election,” PDP boasted.