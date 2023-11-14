Imo Guber: Anyanwu Resumes As PDP Nat’l Scribe

Barely two days after the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, Senator Samuel Anyanwu has returned to the office as National Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

Anyanwu doubled as a PDP candidate in the election, which did not go down well with some party members.

Former National Youth Leader, Sunday Ude-Okoye was chosen as his replacement after South East stakeholders meeting in Enugu last month.

On November 7, Justice C.O Ajah of Enugu High Court granted an interim order stating that an earlier order compelling PDP to recognise Udeh-Okoye “as the valid National Secretary remains in force until the hearing of the motion on notice on November 27, 2023, or the determination of the appeal in the appellate court, whichever occurs first.”

The court further granted an interim injunction prohibiting Senator Anyanwu “from representing himself or being recognised as the National Secretary of PDP, or engaging in the role, until the motion on notice is heard on November 27.”

The plaintiff, one Aniagu Emmanuel, was granted permission by the court to serve all court orders and processes on PDP and Senator Anyanwu through their counsel, as well as to serve the acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum, by pasting the orders at the entrance of the PDP national secretariat until he acquires legal representation.

There were two previous court orders on October 20 and 23, respectively, directing the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to recognise Udeh-Okoye as the PDP National Secretary, as nominated by the PDP South East zonal executive committee.

The party’s publicity unit, in a 30-second video on Tuesday, said “Elated staff of the National Secretariat of the PDP, welcome the National Secretary Senator Samuel Anyanwu, as he arrives at his office at the National Secretariat today (Tuesday).”

Anyanwu was seen in the video appreciating the staff for their support during his governorship campaign and the election last Saturday.

PDP National Publicity Secretary Debo Ologunagba had earlier denied a report that Senator Anyanwu had resigned his office as the party’s National Secretary.

Ologunagba said the party’s constitution does not require an elected member of the National Working Committee (NWC) who is contesting public office, to resign his position, except the person who chooses to step down.

He stated that “the secretariat is running smoothly and effectively, therefore, there is no need to look for a replacement for the National Secretary.”

The Deputy National Secretary Setoji Kosheodo, acted as the National Secretary during the time of Anyanwu’s governorship campaign.