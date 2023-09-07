Imo Guber: Activist Promises To Mobillise Youths For Uzodinma

Ahead of the November 11 governorship election in Imo State, human rights activist, Comrade Kennedy Iyere, has promised to carry out a state-wide grassroots youth mobilization campaign for Governor Hope Uzodinma.

The activist in a statement said he will widely mobilize Imo youths, non-governmental organisations and Civil Society Organizations for the support and re-election of Uzodinma.

Iyere said he will work collaboratively with various youth bodies, platforms, support groups and also with several NGOs and CSOs towards the actualization of his mandate to win 75 per cent of the registered youth voters of Imo State for the governor.

He said the youth mobilization campaign tagged ‘Imo Youths for Hope’ is designed to function as the youth mobilization unit of the campaign council of Governor Uzodinma.

Iyere said, “By Monday next week, the 2023 Imo Guber Poll will be left with just 60 days, which means that the election will be only eight weeks away.

With the realities before us, Senator Uzodinma’s re-election is the only existing option for Imo youths. Among those vying for the seat, Uzodinma remains the best candidate to be supported by the youths because his overall performance over the last four years has distinguished him as the best Governor elected in Imo State since 1999.

“The records are before us, his works have spoken for him. The forthcoming 2023 Imo Guber Poll is all about the youths and their own dream of a better tomorrow, this is where Uzodinma stands out, as the preferred candidate for the youths of Imo State.

“With Hope Uzodinma in charge of Imo State for another four years, the state shall witness the rapid socio-economic reconstruction needed for the socio-economic rehabilitation and reintegration of Imo youths in their large numbers.

“If Uzodinma is not fit for purpose, a renowned Social Entrepreneur of my status would not endorse or back him for another tenure of four years.

“With his outstanding performance of the past four years, Uzodinma sure deserves another tenure to enable him to complete his ongoing developmental projects and also do more. This is my message for Imo youths and CSOs.”

Iyere further advised the youths to realize the fact that their voters’ card is the only weapon they have in their hands to determine who will govern Imo State for the next four years.

He advised Imo youths on the need to vote for a candidate who possesses the political will and the capacity to drive infrastructural and human capital development, as well as the ability to attract international development partners for economic cooperation.