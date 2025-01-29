Imo Group Lauds Uzodimma, CP

Share

The Imo Youths for Progress has applauded Governor Hope Uzodimma for his effort to tackle the security challenges facing the state.

The group also praised him for appointing SP Adamu Shaba as Government House Chief Security Officer. President Ngozi Opara said these at the weekend.

He said: “We want to commend our dear governor for his relentless effort to make the state safe for all residents. “During the yuletide, we noticed that Imo people who returned home had a swell time as the insecurity across the state has reduced and we thanked the governor.”

The youths also praised Imo State Commissioner of Police Danjuma Aboki for supporting his officers and the widows of fallen officers.

Share

Please follow and like us: