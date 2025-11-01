Imo Govt Endorses Ofe Owerri Food And Drink Festival 2026

In a bid to enhance it tourism sector’s offerings, the Imo State government has thrown it weight behind the forth- coming Ofe Owerri Food and Drink Festival, which is slated to hold between January 3 and 4, 2026, in Owerri, the State capital city. This endorsement was conveyed by the State Deputy Governor, Mrs Chinyere Ekomaru, when she recently hosted the Convener of the festival, Mr Chibuikem Diala and his planning team in her Ow- erri office. The annual festival is under the aus- pices of the International Hospitality, Tourism and Eco-Sustainability Forum (IHTEF), Nigeria, in collaboration with Culinary and Culture Africa Limited. Ekomaru said that the initiative was timely as the State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma, had done a lot to sus- tain tourism and safety in recent times. The Deputy Governor, who is also an expert nutritionist, described the festival as: “welcome development which is expected to attract fun and revenue to the state.”

She commended Diala for his hardwork and mental acuity, which birthed the initiative and pledged the state government’s support for the festival and other tourism initiatives in the state. According to her, ‘‘I have always known the Convener to be a hardwork- ing person and he has just shown that by bringing this cultural initiative at the right time. Our amiable Governor has eased the tourism business in Imo by improving security, constructing and reconstructing major roads and inland roads across the State.

‘‘This is a welcome development and I have no doubt that it will further reinforce our dear Imo state as a tourist destination,’’ she added. Diala, the Founder and Executive Director of IHTEF, expressed appreciation to the state government for the support, as- suring Imo residents that the festival will not only drive tourism traffic, but provide the opportunity for a Detty December. ‘‘The Ofe Owerri Food and Drink Festival, having been endorsed by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), promises to provide a mix of food culture and dance, as well as economic opportunities,’’ he said.

Adding, ‘‘By attracting both local and international visitors, we are positioning Imo State as a hub for culinary tourism, while creating opportunities for farmers, food vendors, youth SMEs, FCMGs, and hospitality businesses across the value chain.’’ Imo State Ministry of Tourism, Hospitality and Culture has earlier endorsed the festival through the Commissioner for Tourism, Mr Jerry Egemba. According to the Commissioner; “The festival aligns with the ministry’s commit- ment to promoting Tourism, Culture and Hospitality as drivers of economic growth and social cohesion. “By celebrating Ofe Owerri, the king of soups as a cultural symbol, this event rein- forces our identity, showcases our heritage and positions Imo as a proud custodian of Igbo culinary excellence.”