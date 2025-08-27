The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodinma, on Tuesday announced a significant upward review of the minimum wage for the State civil servants.

Governor Uzodinma, who announced the development during a meeting with representatives of organised labour at the Government House, Owerri, said the minimum wage of the state has been raised from N76,000 to N104,000.

The Governor, however, disclosed that the decision to raise civil servant salaries was part of efforts to cushion the impact of the rising cost of living and to improve workers’ welfare in the state.

Uzodimma said the adjustment was reached after extensive consultations with union leaders and would take effect immediately, adding that the salaries of doctors and lecturers were also reviewed.

According to Uzodinma, the medical doctors in the state will now earn a minimum of N503,000, up from N215,000, while lecturers in tertiary institutions will receive N222,000, compared to the previous N119,000.

The governor acknowledged that Imo residents had endured a series of setbacks since his administration took office, citing persistent insecurity, the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, economic difficulties triggered by reform policies, and protracted disputes over minimum wage and the removal of fuel subsidies.

“We tried as a government to always put it behind our mind that there is no way any government will do well if it doesn’t have a friendly and cordial relationship with the organised labour.

“When workers are paid well, productivity rises, families are happier, and the local economy grows.

“This is our way of investing in Imo people. Government believes in stimulating political and economic activities, carrying bureaucrats along, and making sure that workers’ welfare is highly respected,” he said

He also highlighted the growth of the state’s internally generated revenue, stating that it had increased from N400 million to over N3 billion monthly.

Uzodinma clarified that allocations had increased from N5-7million to N14 billion.

“In 2020, the state recorded a debt profile of over N280 billion, but it has reduced to less than N100 billion,” he said

The governor reflected on his early days in office in 2020, outlining the struggles with the collapsed infrastructure and security challenges, stressing that a lot of expenses went into the rehabilitation of the infrastructure.

The governor further explained that the removal of fuel subsidy had equally raised the cost of living in Nigeria, as much as it had its own advantages.

“It is a thing of joy that we have started seeing the dividends of that bold decision of President Bola Tinubu to remove fuel subsidy.

“What government is confronted with now is how to ensure that the dividends of that policy trickle down to the common man on the street.

“Cognisant of the fact that our effort has started yielding dividends and that our IGR has improved and that reform policies of the President have also increased our allocations to sub-national governments, every responsible government must be transparent about it,” he said.

Uzodinma also stated that August 27th would mark the beginning of payment of the N16billion owed to pensioners

He highlighted reforms in the health sector, including a health insurance scheme and upgraded facilities, and noted the state’s participation in the Federal Government’s initiative to establish 1,000 businesses in every active INEC ward.

He also urged labour unions to work in unity for better relations with the government.

In response, the state NLC Chairman, Mr. Uchechigemezu Nwigwe, hailed the new minimum wage as “a victory for the entire workforce.” He said Governor Uzodimma had not only eased workers’ economic burdens but also placed Imo among the states paying the highest wages “Today, no worker in Imo will say you (Uzodimma) have not been fair to us,” he added.