Imo First Lady, Uzodimma, Tasks Private Sector To Invest In Cancer Treatment

The Chairperson of the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) and First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, has called for a united front and increased private sector investment in cancer care to end the era of medical inequity in Nigeria.

Uzodimma, who is also the Founder of the GoodHope Women Flourish Initiative, made the call during a major public health walk held in Owerri to mark the 2026 World Cancer Day, themed “United by Unique.”

In a walk monitored by CEOAFRICA, the FLAC Chairperson noted that the gathering served as a high-level advocacy campaign to demystify a disease that remains a critical priority for national health security. She emphasized that while every individual’s journey is unique, the community is undeniably stronger when united against the cancer burden.

“On this World Cancer Day, let us honour every unique journey by strengthening our collective resolve, promoting early detection and prevention, investing in sustainable cancer financing, and supporting patients and survivors with dignity and care,” she said.

Leading thousands of stakeholders through the streets of the State Capital, the First Lady described the gathering as a statement of compassion, resilience, and hope for millions of Nigerians who look up to the medical community for solutions in the battle against cancer.

The walk, which commenced at the Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu International Conference Centre (EIICC), saw an enthusiastic turnout of government officials, health professionals, students, youth groups, civil societies, and community leaders.

Participants marched along the Port Harcourt Road corridor with placards and banners, using educational chants to promote healthy lifestyles and early detection.

The procession culminated at the Imo State Specialist Hospital, Umuguma, where the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Health, representing the First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, and the Commissioner, Dr. Chioma Vivian Egu, provided a mandate for action.

Addressing the crowd, Mr. Adino Kennedy, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, stated: “Cancer is not a death sentence. It is curable, especially when detected early. I want you to use this medium to go back to your various communities and villages and sensitize people on the causes, diagnosis, and cure for cancer.”

She urged participants to act as “health ambassadors to create more awareness” to ensure the message reaches the grassroots level.

Dr. Okechukwu Duru, Chairman, Nigerian Cancer Society, Imo State chapter, called on all Nigerians to use this medium to create awareness on cancer.

The Secretary of the Nigerian Cancer Society, Imo State, thanked the Chairperson of the First Ladies Against Cancer (FLAC) and First Lady of Imo State, Barr. Chioma Uzodimma, for her support, as well as the leadership of the Nigerian Cancer Society and all other partners for their support and participation.

Present at the walk were Dare, MD of Imo State Specialist Hospital; Dr. Chima Oprataji; CEO, Heart and Roses Cancer Advocacy Foundation, Dr. Chinomso Patricia Dozie; Mr. Victor Ekejuba of David Omenukor Cancer Foundation; Prof. Ikechukwu Nosike Simplus Dozie; Mrs. Linda Ewulum of Everight Diagnostics, Owerri; Prof. I.N.S. Dozie, VC, Kingsley Ozumba Mbadiwe University; Dr. Norbert Ajiro, representing the Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Imo State; Dr. Chika Ogwudire, NMA Chairman, Imo State; and others.