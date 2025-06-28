Imo Family, Church Leaders Mourn Apostle Oguama

The remains of Apostle General Victor Adamson Onwubuariri Oguoma were recently laid to rest at Umuihua Umuodu town in Owerri Municipal Council of Imo State.

Apostle Oguama, an icon, a public servant, an entrepreneur, and a reputable community and church leader, passed on recently at the age of 89.

The interment ceremony was witnessed by prominent politicians, captains of industry, businessmen, church leaders, and prominent traditional rulers, including former Imo State Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha.

Well-wishers and church leaders described the patriarch, Pa Oguoma, as a legendary figure, a moral giant, and a man whose shoulders served as a ladder of success to many.

Head of the Cherubim and Seraphim Church Owerri, his eminence, Apostle General Paul Onyegbule, described Pa Oguoma as a true servant of God, who contributed a lot in the expansion of God’s kingdom, saying that his was a “life well spent in selfless service to mankind.”

Pa Oguama is survived by many children, grand and great-grandchildren as well as relations, including his son, Hon. Chris Oguoma, an astute politician and an All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart.