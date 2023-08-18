Imo Election: Shettima, Ganduje Move To Reconcile Uzodinma, Okorocha

Ahead of the November 11 Imo State election, the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje and Vice President Kashim Shettima are working to bring back Rochas Okorocha and Governor Hope Uzodinma following their fallout over the politics of the state.

It would be recalled that the duo was at loggerheads since Uzodimma was affirmed Governor of the state by the Supreme Court in 2020.

In 2021 Uzodinma obtained a court order to seal Okorocha-owned property.

Okorocha attempted to open one of the sealed houses, but he was detained by the state Police Command. He, however, received bail the following day.

In the run-up to the state’s 2019 elections, Okorocha personally chose his son-in-law, Uche Nwosu over Uzodinma for the APC governorship ticket.

Two candidates for governor on the APC platform were the outcome of the state primary election.

Under Adams Oshiomhole’s guidance as the party’s national head at the time, the party would later identify Uzodinma as the genuine flagbearer.

During the reconciliation, the trio were sighted at the Presidential Villa around 6 pm as they headed for the President’s office, though it was not confirmed if they eventually met with him, as they came out soon after.

Ganduje, Uzodimma and Okorocha also went to Vice President Kashim Shettima’s office afterwards.

However, in a pos shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), on Thursday night, APC claimed to be a single front.

The post featured images of the four males giving high fives and grinning widely.

“Vice President Kashim Shettima, our National Chairman Abdullahi Ganduje, Imo State Governor Hope Uzodinma and Senator Rochas Okorocha Parley,” the party posted.

“Ahead of the Imo state governorship election, APC is a united and strong house.”

The Imo governorship election holds on November 11.