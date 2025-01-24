Imo Courts Shut As Gunmen Kill Lawyer

Share

Courts could not sit in the Mgbidi, Oguta and Omuma areas of Imo State yesterday following the killing of a lawyer Chinedu Nwowu. It was learnt that Nwowu was shot dead on Wednesday evening in Mgbidi, his hometown.

A source said the gunmen used their vehicle to block and forcefully stop the victim’s vehicle and then shot him dead. The development caused panic in the area as no reason had been disclosed for his killing.

Following the development, the Orlu Branch of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), to which the deceased belonged, announced that no court would sit yesterday in Mgbidi, Oguta and Omuma.

A statement by Chukwuemeka Okoro said: “Following the gruesome murder of one of us, Chinedu Nwowu last night in his town, Mgbidi, all lawyers of Oru/Oguta Forum are hereby notified of a crucial emergency meeting this morning by 10 am at the High Court, Mgbidi.

