IMO Council Condemns Attacks On Merchant Vessels

The Council of International Maritime Organization (IMO) has condemned the threats and attacks on merchant vessels and closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The council stressed that all attacks on ships affecting innocent civilian seafarers be halted immediately.

The condemnation came in line with Unuted Nations Security Council Resolution 2817, saying it had adversely affected merchant and commercial vessels and threatened the safety and welfare of seafarers. The council called for a coordinated approach to security be adopted and that the response be internationally coordinated.

It reiterated that the exercise of navigational rights and freedoms by merchant and commercial vessels, in accordance with international law, must be respected.

The IMO Secretary-General said: “Let it be the responsibility of each and every one of us to demonstrate that inaction is not an option, that words alone are not sufficient.

Together, we can drive the change required to protect the wellbeing of those who have no voice and safeguard the principle of freedom of navigation.

“States were encouraged to facilitate crew change and crew renewal operations in accordance with international standards, to safeguard the health, safety and well-being of the seafarers affected.

The Council urged States to ensure that seafarers’ communication with their families and friends can be maintained and that stores and provisions remain adequate for their needs.”

The council called upon member states to ensure the continuous provision of water, food, fuel and other essential supplies to ships currently unable to leave the region.

The council called for a coordinated international approach to the safety of navigation, taking into account the fatigue and pressure of those on board, the master’s overriding authority, as well as the risks associated with transiting the area while Global Navigation Satellite Systems (GNSS) suffer extensive jamming and spoofing.

The council also called for the establishment of a safe maritime framework, as a provisional and urgent measure, to facilitate the safe evacuation of merchant ships currently confined within the Gulf region.

This measure aims to protect the lives of seafarers and ensure safe commercial shipping by avoiding military attacks. It directed IMO Secretary-General Mr. Arsenio Dominguez to take the necessary immediate actions to initiate the establishment of the framework, in collaboration with the relevant parties.