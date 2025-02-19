Imo Community Writes Uzodima, Seeks Attention To Abandoned Projects, Borehole, Others

Share

The Dikenafai Ezumezu Central Council, ancient Obiukwu Dikenafai, Ideato South Local Government Area of Imo State has appealed to the state government to address some urgent pressing needs of the community, including provision of water boreholes, fencing of schools, road projects and attention to some abandoned projects.

In a seven point request to Gov. Hope Uzodima through the council chairman, in a letter signed by its National President, Chief M. C Igbokwe, Deputy President, Arc.

Bart Ekwulo, National Secretary, Chief Obiefule and PRO, Iche Odor Victor, urged the governor among other things to name the Technical College, Dikenafai ,after a former general manager, of the defunct Africa Continental Bank (ACB) and former Imo State governorship aspirant in 1979, Chief Clince Kenneth Nnadi Obi, Ohiagha Dikenafia Kingdom, to immortalise him. Other requests include paying attention to Oriekwe Dikenafai Market and Ideato South Stadium, Dikenafai, commissioned by Gov. Ebans Ewerem in 1996.

They are also seeking the fencing and upgrading of the Senior Second ary Technical School, Dikenafai, fencing and upgrading of Dikenafai water Borehole and Reservoir, fencing and upgrading of Uruashiezeama Water Cave for tourism and possible exhibition of cultural heritage.

The community leaders are also demanding the construction of Ndi Nduru, Umuejum, Ucherulo Umuafai Okwe DIFFRI access road abandoned many years ago among other demands.

