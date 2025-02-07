Imo Community Protests Land ‘Diversion’

Share

The Umuire Progressive Union, representing Umuire Village in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State has called on the state government to either utilize the land acquired for public good or return it to the community.

This followed the alleged handover of the premises formerly known as Imo State Polytechnic, Orlu Cam – pus, to the Holy Trinity Catholic Cathedral Orlu, without the community’s consent. In a letter addressed to the Attorney General C.O.C.

Akaolisa, the community leaders expressed dismay over the government’s action, describing the alleged handover as a breach of trust and a violation of their rights.

In the letter, the community leaders said they only became aware of the said handover through a viral video.

They argued that the land should either be used for projects benefiting the broader community or returned to its rightful owners.

