Imo Community Issues 2-Week Ultimatum To Indigenes In ESN, BLA Camp

Following the bomb blast at Eke-Ubahaeze Market in Awo-Idemili in the Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State, the Odimma Orsu Initiative on Security yesterday told indigenes who are still part of the Eastern Security Network (ESN) and Biafra Liberation Army(BLA) occupying bushes in Orsu to come out and accept amnesty.

Odimma Orsu on Security Chairman Ethel Odimegwu said after the amnesty which will be coming up in Owerri in two weeks’ time, he doubted if such opportunity will ever come again for the ESN/ BLA fighters who are from Orsu.

Reacting to the bomb incident, Odimegwu said: “These children of the devil deceived by the devil planted a bomb that our people didn’t notice and it caused a big tragedy.

“I wish to use this opportunity to tell our people to be careful where ever they see something they don’t understand.

“When you see such things, report to the designated leaders in the community, as we have experts on the ground who are trained to neutralize such threats.”

Speaking on the amnesty programme, he said: “I also want to use this opportunity to advice some of our brothers that are still in the buses in the name of ESN/BLA or Biafra to please know that it’s not our interest to lose them.