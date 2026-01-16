New Telegraph

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission
January 16, 2026
Imo Commissioner Declares State Ready For 2nd Niger Delta Games

Imo State Liaison Committee for the 2nd Niger Delta Games has mobilised all the local government areas in the state for proper screening and scouting of athletes for the games scheduled for Benin, Edo State.

The Chairman of the State Liaison Committee, Hon Obinna Onyeocha, told journalists that the state is fully ready to improve on their last outing in Uyo.

Onyeocha also revealed that they are working with the 17 accredited state sports associations and their coaches to ensure a successful scouting. “We. In the State Liaison Committee, we have been working with recognised sports associations, and we have appealed to all local government areas to ensure the prompt registration of eligible athletes to guarantee full representation for the state.” Onyeocha told NDG Media.

