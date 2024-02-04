Imo Charter of Equity Endangered?

The Imo Charter of Equity is not a novelty in Imo State; it has been part of the Imo political scenery since 1999. Imo politicians, true to type, have successfully made a mockery of the charter, reducing it to a tool of convenience instead of the means to political stability, full integration of all component parts of the state and an expression of mutual respect to all the geopolitical regions of the state. Some Imo politicians even went as far as stating that Charter of Equity will breed mediocrity but when the chips are down, they begin to lay claims to power shift to their zone based on the Charter of Equity. So, the Imo Charter of Equity and its attendant controversies have always been part of the body politics of Imo state.

When in 2023, ahead of the Imo Governorship election, the Imo State government through a few willing interest groups, contrived another Imo Charter of Equity and made a lot of fuss about presenting it to the Governor for implementation. The “Imo Elders’ Council”, now widely disclaimed as “Imo APC Elders’ Council” was the veritable instrument the incumbent APC government in Imo used to put together the new charter. It was apparent that the main objective of the document was to endorse the second term bid of Governor Hope Uzodinma and convey the same as a people’s consensus as captured in the so-called Charter of Equity. The charter was foisted on the Imo State House of Assembly in a bid to give it a semblance of legality, yet with a little scrutiny with the constitution, it came crashing down like a house of cards.

The new charter which many had dismissed at various times as either “Charter of Iniquity” or “Charter of Convenience”, was blind to the fact that after 24 years of the present political dispensation, Imo West (Orlu Zone) where governor Hope Uzodinma comes from has occupied the governorship seat of Imo for 20 years out of 24, yet the Charter as contrived, stipulated that Uzodinma should take yet another term of four years in office before either of Imo East (Owerri Zone) which had only occupied the seat for seven months and Imo North (Okigwe Zone) which had served for just one term of four years, will be considered to occupy Douglas House again. A lot of persons, groups and major stakeholders kicked against the skewed Charter but apparently, the people calling the tunes seem to have already paid all the pipers.

Just like Rochas Okorocha conscripted the Owerri Zone Political Leaders’ Forum (OZOPOLF) which was earlier gunning for a governor of Owerri extraction, Uzodinma also deployed prominent Owerri political leaders to spearhead his second term bid while marketing the apparently, spurious Imo Charter of Equity, this shooting themselves on the foot. It will be recalled that in 2020, a prominent stakeholder in Owerri zone raised the concern that it was always the Owerri political elites that sabotaged the Owerri governor-ship efforts. The former Military Administrator and an elder statesman, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (Rtd) maintains that the political elites of Owerri zone should be held responsible for the zone’s inability to produce a governor for the state notwithstanding that equity favours the zone in recent times. Ochulor made the assertion while making his opening remarks as the chairman of a summit convened by the Coalition for Owerri Re-awakening.

He noted that the desperate scramble that marks politicking in Owerri every election year has already placed the zone on a self- destruct mode and would require only sincere and conscientious efforts by committed patriots to reclaim Owerri from the brink. Ochulor recalled that in 2017, Owerri leaders thought they all agreed on the terms of their politics in the next general election, in what was known as the ‘Egbu Declaration’ but were disappointed by the conduct of the political elites in 2019. He said: “The Egbu Declaration is now history and after leaving the venue that evening, I thought we had made our points and hoped to stick to our collective resolve. I was mistaken and highly disappointed the moment the bell for political campaign was sounded. “In spite of their good education and business accomplishments, most of them behaved as if there would be no tomorrow. Some became so desperate that advising and controlling them became impossible.

Just to talk of desperation, one good lesson I learnt from Gen. Ibrahim Babangida (Rtd) is never to do business with a desperate man. Reason is that a desperate man will always make costly mistakes. ” Ochulor recalled that himself, Dr. Paschal Dozie and a number of other leaders tried by all means to call governorship candidates of Owerri extraction to order and common sense but it was a waste of time. “In Imo state, statistics showed that in 2019, there were 71 governorship aspirants and 51 of them were from Owerri zone. It was a pity”, he said. Even political leaders from Okigwe zone which is also of the politically marginalized stock in Imo, joined the bandwagon of those parroting a second tenure for Uzodinma’s Orlu zone which had already done 20 years out of 24, while deliriously claiming it is the only pathway to equity. Even former Governor Ikedi ohakim who had justifiably held Rochas Okorocha to task over his plan to foist his son in-law, Uche Nwosu as governor after him, also endorsed the second term of Governor Uzodinma and by extension, the Charter of Equity.

In one of his many interviews at the time, Ohakim had said: “Another Orlu man for Governor in 2019 is greed and the height of insensitivity to the sensibility of Imo people. Okigwe Zone for governor in 2019 remains the best bet for the Imo Charter of Equity”. Interrogating the Charter of Equity and its intentions, Prof. Vitalis Ajumbe, a major political stakeholder and a former Commissioner for Information in the state said: “The Charter of Equity will not rest on nothing. Charter of Equity is when something is on the table and different interest groups or individuals are allowed to take their fair and proportionate share of what is on the table. “If we want to open this conversation on equity, we must first ask how many years has the Orlu Zone governed Imo state? Between Udenwa, Okorocha and Uzodinma, the Orlu Zone has ruled Imo state for 20 years since 1999. Out of the 24 years so far spent in this political dispensation, Orlu Zone has ruled Imo state for 20 years, Okigwe Zone has ruled for 4 years (Ikedi Ohakim) while Owerri Zone (Emeka Ihedioha) has only ruled for seven months.

“So the Governor, being an Orlu man, shouldn’t have mentioned the Charter of Equity, he should have been telling us the simple truth that the Douglas House is just for the strongest of the three zones to occupy. In this case, the strongest here will be referring to numerical strength, financial war chest, type of militia you control, and the influence and contact one wields at the national level. “So they should not be talking about the Charter of Equity. If the idea was born out of honest and genuine consideration for other zones, equity should have started immediately. For a start the Governor who is from Orlu should have been telling us that he wants to forfeit his second term ambition so that equity and fairness can be achieved and by doing so give effect to the Charter of Equity. Post-dating the Charter to start after his second term may convey the impression that we are talking about a ‘Charter of Convenience’ and not equity.” While the back and forth were still going on, the election breezed past. Ironically, so soon after the election were done with, the same Orlu stakeholders and close allies of the governor returned to the trenches; insisting that the Charter of Equity was observed in breach during the re-election of Uzodinma for a second term adding that Owerri zone and Okigwe zone have not kept faith and did not abide by the Charter of Equity.

The actors maintain that if there are no urgent remedies, Orlu zone may be under no obligation to abide by the Charter of Equity come 2027. Last month, an Orlu pressure group, the Orlu Political Consultative Assembly (OP- OCA), under the leadership of Barr. Rex Anunobi, who at the time was also the Commissioner for Transportation in the Governor Hope Uzodinma cabinet,wrote the Imo Council of Elders demanding the withdrawal of all litigations against Uzodinma’s election by Governorship candidates from Owerri and Okigwe zone. He warned that if nothing is done, they will not stop any Orlu man who seeks to run for Governor in 2027. The letter addressed to Eze Cletus Ilomuanya read in part: “Recall that the Imo Elders Council under your sterling leadership reworked and promoted the Imo Charter of Equity to fairly guarantee the rotation of the Governorship of Imo State among the three (3) Senatorial Zones of Orlu, Owerri and Okigwe.

“The Charter of Equity ceded the 2023-27 Governorship to the incumbent Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma and the Orlu Zone for the completion of his constitutionally guaranteed two terms of eight (8) years. “Unfortunately, some of our brothers from Owerri and Okigwe zones ignored and disregarded the Imo Charter of Equity by picking Governorship tickets from prime political parties and contested against His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodinma and Orlu Zone. “Rather than beat a retreat after His Excellency, Senator Hope Uzodimma won convincingly and overwhelmingly, what we witnessed was an avalanche of litigations against the governor’s victory. After unnecessarily mounting so much political pressure which cost Orlu zone and Governor Hope Uzodimma more logistics and distractions during the election, these brothers from Owerri and Okigwe who are the beneficiaries of the Charter of Equity from 2027 onwards, are presently in the tribunal against the Governor and Orlu Zone.

“This is why OPOCA assumes strongly that the Imo Charter of Equity which aims to stabilize the polity and entrench justice, equity and fairness in the rotation of the Governorship position of Imo State is being observed in breach, abused and violated by the supposed beneficiaries. “It is therefore in the light of the above that OPOCA requests that those who are already in court challenging the victory of His Excellency Senator Hope Uzodimma and the Imo Charter of Equity guaranteed turn of Orlu Zone should withdraw their cases without delay. Their failure to do so will suggest a premature death of the Imo Charter of Equity. The implication going forward is that OP- OCA shall not prevent or work against any Orlu man or woman who decides to contest the 2027 Governorship election.” The letter was thoroughly derided in a meeting of Imo Council of Elders. Professor Maurice Iwu, a member of the council lamented the content of the letter and advised the council to resist the temptation of replying OPOCA as that would accord the group undue attention.

However, a member of the Council, Barr. Willy Amadi in a published article described OPOCA as a fraudulent organization set up solely for extorting vulnerable politicians who are unable to stand up to the alleged blackmailing antics of the group. According to Amadi, the letter was a huge embarrassment and disrespect to the Chairman of Elders Council HRH Eze Cletus Ilomuanya. He wrote: “More shocking is the unilat- eral decision of the Chairman of Imo Elders Council to still read the letter even after his Deputy and Secretary had asked him not to read it to the Council since the Charter of Equity has come to stay after the election. “The council disregarded and treated the letter with ignominy while expunging it from the records and minutes of the meeting. “It is obvious that there was a meeting by the known and unknown originators and planners of this failed scam letter designed to lure and blackmail intending Governorship aspirants from Owerri Zone to start patronizing these functional fraudsters.

Finally, I urge and warn future Governorship aspirants from Owerri zone to avoid these political cancers henceforth and in the near future.” Shortly after the missive from Barr. Willy Amadi, OPOCA through its National President, Barr. Rex Anunobi replied the Imo Council of Elders. The letter read in part: “OPOCA, indeed observed some breaches that may threaten the smooth implementation of Imo Charter of Equity as promoted by Imo Elders Council. Then, as a responsible organization, its leadership wrote to draw the attention of the Council to those breaches. It also proffered immediate solution in the letter.