Imo Catholic Priest Arrested For Shooting Boy Over Firecracker

Imo State Police Command on Thursday confirmed the arrest of Rev. Father Joseph Enyinnaya, a Catholic priest, for allegedly shooting a teenager inside St. Columbus Catholic Church, Amaimo, Ikeduru Local Government Area of the State.

New Telegraph gathered that the incident occurred during the New Year Mass held on January 1, 2025, when the teenager reportedly threw a firecracker into the church premises.

In reaction to the boy’s act, the priest reportedly pulled out a firearm and shot the boy.

Confirming the arrest, the spokesperson for the Imo State Police, Henry Okoye, said, the priest has been arrested and the body of the boy has been recovered and deposited at Atta Ikeduru Mortuary.

Okoye further revealed that a detailed investigation has been launched to uncover the circumstances leading to the tragic event. “The police investigation is expected to shed more light on the events leading up to the incident,” he said.

