Imo CAN Holds Christmas Carols

The Imo Chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), on Friday, organised its 2025 Christmas carol in Owerri, with a call for unity of the body of Christ.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event was presided over by the state Chairman of the group, Rev. Uzoma Uzoechi.

The year’s theme is “Jesus Christ: The Gift of Hope.” Uzoechi, who doubles as the President of Imo Baptist Foundation, said that the 2025 Christmas Carol “reminds us that our Lord is the answer to the challenges of our time.”

He said that in a world beset by uncertainty, strife and despair, “Jesus Christ offers hope, peace and redemption.”

He also said that contrary to rumours, CAN remains one and undivided in Imo, moving forward without fear of division.

He thanked Gov. Hope Uzodimma for his support of the chapter as well as his tireless efforts towards the development of the state. “There is no crisis in Imo CAN, we are one, we are moving forward, and no plans of the devil can destabilise us.

“This event is a testament to our shared commitment to ecumenism and unity of Imo CAN.

Uzodimma, represented by his Special Adviser on Religious Affairs, Dr Divine Eches, said that the gift of Christmas is that of peace, salvation and hope to humanity, regardless of anybody’s denomination.

Eches, who is the immediate past Chairman of the chapter, said that Christians were yet to grasp the real significance of the three gifts presented to Jesus Christ at his birth by the three wise men from the East.

“Do not think only of yourself or your family, always consider humanity and give something out this season.

“If you can’t give cash, give peace. If you can’t give peace, give words of encouragement and offer prayers. It is a gift from the heart,“ he said.

Earlier in a homily, the Chairman of CAN, Southern Region, Bishop Maxwell Korie, urged Christians to reflect on the significance of the three gifts given to Jesus Christ by the three wise men and live a life worthy of emulation.