Imo Building Foundation For Trillion-Dollar Economy – Uzodimma

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma has said the state is transitioning from a consumption-driven economy to one deliberately building a solid foundation for long-term growth, with a clear vision of becoming part of a trillion-dollar economy.

The governor made this known while speaking at the grand finale of 50th anniversary of Imo State.

In his speech, Uzodimma reflected on the state’s 50 years journey, one he said was characterised by resilience, faith, and steady progress.

The governor recalled that at its creation in 1976, Imo State operated with a modest budget of ₦259.4 million and was heavily dependent on federal allocations.

“At creation in 1976, we had very little, operating with a modest ₦259.4 million budget and heavy dependence on federal support, yet we were rich in hope.

“Fifty years later, God has proven faithful, guiding us from small beginnings to stability and bold ambition. Successive administrations have each strengthened the Imo project, and under my watch that progress has accelerated, with the budget growing to ₦1.439 trillion and IGR rising to ₦63 billion,” he said.

He also commended past administrations for their contributions towards the development of the state, noting that under his leadership, development has accelerated significantly.

Under his administration, Uzodimma listed construction of over 130 roads, upgrade of the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, expansion of health insurance coverage, commissioning of the Orashi Power Project, and the training of more than 65,000 youths in digital skills as key achievements.

“We have delivered over 130 roads, upgraded the Sam Mbakwe International Cargo Airport, expanded health insurance coverage, commissioned the Orashi Power Project, and equipped more than 65,000 youths with digital skills, all anchored on a 25-year development master plan for an industrialised, digitised, and energy-sovereign future.”

He further explained that these initiatives are anchored on a 25-year development plan aimed at building an industrialised, digitised, and energy-sovereign Imo State.

Additionally, in recognition of their service and contributions and as part of the anniversary celebrations, the state also honoured recipients of the Imo Star Honours, both living and posthumous.

Uzodimma lauded President Bola Tinubu’s leadership, describing his commitment to national development as instrumental to the progress recorded by Imo State.