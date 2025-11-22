Imo Blackout: Group Seeks Probe

South Easterners under the aegis of the South East Political Watchdog have raised the alarm over what it described as the painful activities of a private electricity company, alleging it has continued frustrating the operations of the electricity transmission and distribution companies, which has led to a series of blackouts across Imo State.

The group also questioned the licence given to the private electricity company by the Imo State Government through the Imo State Electricity Regulatory Commission (ISERC), saying that such should be thoroughly investigated, alleging that the company was issued a licence shortly after its registration.

In a statement signed by the National Publicity Secretary of the group, Chief Dr. Charles Ogbu, and sent to newsmen in Enugu on Friday, the organisation alleged that some top officials of the Imo State Government were involved in the activities that birthed both the company and its licence issuance.

The group further alleged: “The constant damage to federal and distribution infrastructure has directly contributed to the prolonged blackout that has crippled homes, businesses, and essential services across Imo State.” The group said there are strong indications that the operations of the private electricity company are now posing a direct threat to federal assets, especially after the alleged invasion of the TCN transmission station in Egbu, which pushed Imo State into total darkness.

The statement explained that the use of armed personnel to compel power shut- down raises wider security concerns. “No private company has the authority to deploy force, intimidate workers, or disrupt public electricity supply in a manner that affects the wellbeing of an entire state.” It further questioned the ownership structure of the company, stating: “The profiles of the individuals listed as major shareholders do not align with the financial capacity required to own a large electricity business, and this gap continues to fuel suspicion among residents.”

The group also challenged the regulatory process that produced the operating licence given to the company, insisting that there exists a notable lack of due diligence by the regulatory authorities.

“The speed at which ISERC approved the company’s operations suggests that due diligence was either compromised or completely ignored, which makes a full investigation unavoidable.” The South East Political Watchdog urged federal agencies, civil society groups, and other regulatory bodies to take urgent steps to protect electricity consumers in Imo State and ensure that no private outfit operates above the law.