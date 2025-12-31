Imo Backs ‘Give A Girl A Pad’ To Boost Girls’ Health

The Imo State Government has officially endorsed the ‘Give A Girl A Pad’ (GAGAP) initiative, developed by the African Immigrants Resources Centre, a USbased NGO, aimed at improving menstrual hygiene among schoolgirls nationwide.

Dr Chioma Egu, the state’s Health Commissioner, gave the endorsement when Mrs Chimezie Oji-Kalu, GAGAP Convener, and her team visited her office in Owerri yesterday, highlighting strong government support.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that GAGAP distributed free sanitary pads to 4,072 schoolgirls in Lagos, Rivers, FCT Abuja, and Imo in 2025, enhancing menstrual hygiene and promoting female education.

Egu thanked Oji-Kalu for the “robust initiative,” noting it brought joy to girls across Imo and other states, while emphasising the government’s commitment to support underserved communities nationwide. “I assure you the Ministry is ready to partner in any form,” Egu said, adding that the initiative would significantly help communities where menstrual health support was most needed.”