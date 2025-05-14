Share

With just two weeks to the commencement of the annual Imo Awka festival in Awka, the Anambra State Government has issued a stern warning against the flogging of innocent individuals and obstruction of vehicular traffic during the cultural celebration.

The caution comes in the wake of a recent tragic incident involving a masquerade and a commercial tricycle (popularly known as keke). According to eyewitness accounts, the masquerade was reportedly chasing passersby when it inadvertently ran into the path of an oncoming tricycle, resulting in a fatal collision.

In response, the Commissioner for Culture, Entertainment and Tourism, Don Onyenji, addressed the press, emphasizing the government’s commitment to preserving cultural heritage without compromising public safety and order.

“All President Generals and Traditional Rulers have been directed to ensure that masquerades do not obstruct traffic or harass innocent persons,” Onyenji stated. “We have mandated local vigilante groups, the Agunechemba Security Squad, and other security agencies to enforce these directives strictly.”

While acknowledging the cultural significance of masquerade displays in Igbo traditions, the commissioner clarified that the practice of flogging — a common feature of such festivities — must be confined to designated areas.

“We are not against the cultural practice of flogging during masquerade displays,” he said.

“However, such activities must be conducted within village or market squares where members of the public can safely observe. No masquerade has the right to flog innocent individuals on the streets.”

Onyenji stressed that the government would not hesitate to take decisive action against any individual or group found violating these guidelines. “Security operatives have been instructed to deal firmly with anyone causing traffic disruptions or engaging in unlawful flogging,” he added.

The Imo Awka festival is a major cultural event in Anambra State, known for its vibrant display of traditional masquerades and community celebrations.

The state government has reiterated its support for cultural expression but insists it must not come at the cost of public safety and order.

