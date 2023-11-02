Imo Attack: NLC President, Ajaero Responding To Treatment – Labour Leader

Following the attack and arrest of the President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Joe Ajaero in Imo State on Wednesday, other labour union leaders have given an update regarding the health of the NLC boss.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Ajaero was taken into police custody during the union peaceful demonstration in Owerri, Imo State over an alleged “serial and habitual abuse and violation” of the rights of workers by the state government.

Police, in their reaction to the development, said Ajeoro was taken into custody for his protection. However, the NLC claimed that their leader was brutalized after his arrest.

Ajaero was later seen with visible injuries on his face as he was being transported to a hospital in Owerri after his release from detention.

Speaking on the development on Channels TV on Thursday, the General Secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC), Nuhu Toro said, “Ajaero is now responding well to treatment.”

He further stated that the NLC leader and the other leaders with him are receiving and responding to adequate treatment.

Toro stated, “They are still under treatment and I am happy to inform you that they are responding to treatment. The chairperson of RTEAN, an affiliate of the TUC, was also attacked.

“His phones were taken away by the thugs, and his money was carted away. They are recovering; they are receiving treatment in the hospital.”

He explained that the attack was a response to a memorandum signed by the NLC, TUC, and the Imo State government on May 7.

Toro added, “The reason why we went to Imo is that the state government under the leadership of Senator Hope Uzodinma, refused to honour a memorandum we signed.

The Governor refused to honour gentleman understanding to set up a committee.”