Imo At 50: Uzodimma Joins Football Match As ALGON Beats State Assembly

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodimma on Saturday, 7 February, 2026 attended the Golden Jubilee Novelty Football Match between Team Imo State House of Assembly and Team ALGON held at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The match according to the governor was more than just football but a celebration of unity, sportsmanship, and Imo State’s Golden Jubilee which brought together officials, players, and citizens in a joyful reunion.

“It was football, yes, but it was also a celebration of unity and fifty years of our State’s journey, and as the game kicked off, I watched the friendly rivalry unfold with surprising energy and skill. The goal drew loud applause, and even missed chances sparked jokes,” Uzodimma said.

By the blow of the final whistle, Team ALGON emerged winner of the competition.

“By the final whistle, it felt less like a competition and more like a memorable reunion that perfectly captured the spirit of the Jubilee. And yes, Team ALGON clinched the win, adding an extra layer of excitement to an already unforgettable day,” the governor added.

The Governor’s attendance brought cheers and excitement to the stadium and added colours to the match.