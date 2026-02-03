Imo At 50: Golden Jubilee Reflects Progress, Not Age – Uzodimma

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said the golden jubilee anniversary of the state is evident in its progress and not just numbers.

He said the celebration is one characterized by resilience, divine grace, and measurable achievements, rather than a marker of age.

The Governor in his goodwill message commemorating the anniversary, noted that Imo State has made progress over the past five decades and is steadily evolving into a state that offers hope, opportunity, safety, and stability for its people.

“Through thick and thin, we have driven this enterprise from its creation to development and now into a phase of transformation, with visible records that reflect our collective effort, commitment, and patriotism,” Uzodimma said.

Uzodimma acknowledged that successive efforts have driven Imo state from its formative years through development and now into a phase of transformation, with visible records.

According to him, Imo State is endowed with abundant natural resources, a resilient and capable population, and a strategic geographical location, advantages his administration has complemented through prudent management and strategic planning.

“Despite challenges and unforeseen occurrences, we have sustained our momentum toward growth, economic stability, and a secured tomorrow,” the governor said.

Reflecting on the achievements of his administration in the state, Uzodimma highlighted key reforms such as, institutional restructuring, infrastructure development, economic digitalization, and the automation of governance.

The governor emphasized that the anniversary should inspire renewed commitment to higher goals.

“Our golden jubilee is not a mark of aging but a celebration of divine grace and our achievements.

“We rejoice not because we have reached the summit, but because we have journeyed far,” he said.

He called on the residents to embrace inclusivity, unity, and continued support for progressive ideals for the state.

“I call on our people to rejoice, not because we have reached the summit, but because we have journeyed far toward prosperity. Let us embrace this path with inclusivity and continue supporting the progressive ideals of our dear Imo State.”