Imo At 48: Uzodinma Speaks On Growth, Development

The Governor of Imo State, Hope Uzodimma, has said the state is moving forward and his administration is working tirelessly to fulfil the dreams of the visionary founding fathers who laid its foundation.

Celebrating the 48th anniversary of the establishment of the state, Governor Uzodinma said, “Our journey began with the dream of building a state that embodies the spirit of brotherhood and resilience. Today, we stand united, showcasing our resourcefulness, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the collective progress of our dear state and our great nation.”

It would be recalled that Imo State was created on February 3, 1976, by late General Muritala Mohammed who named late Rear Admiral Ndubuisi Kanu as the maiden military administrator.

In his goodwill message, he sent to the people of the state, the governor gave thought to the visionary founders who established Imo State with the goals of harmony, development and shared prosperity, adding that at “48 Imo State is moving forward.”

READ ALSO:

“On this joyous occasion of our beloved State’s 48th anniversary, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to every citizen who has contributed to the growth and prosperity of Imo State.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us reflect on our Richmond history, forged by visionary leaders who laid the foundation for our great state with objectives centred on unity, progress and shared prosperity.

“Our journey began with the dream of building a State that embodies the spirit of brotherhood and resilience. Today, we stand united, showcasing our resourcefulness, patriotism and unwavering commitment to the collective progress of our dear State and our great nation.

“In commemorating our anniversary, let us take pride in the achievements of our fellow citizens, who exemplify the dedication and excellence that characterize Imolites. Their contributions on various fronts reflect the spirit of Imo and inspire us all to reach greater heights.

“I commend our active participation in the present-day governance of Imo State, a testament to the success of our all-inclusive Government. Your dedication fuels our efforts to create an environment of sustained development, ensuring the security of lives and properties, and paving the way for prosperity for all.

“At 48, Imo is moving forward and I assure you that my administration is tirelessly working to fulfil our promises. Let us stand united, build on our achievements and forge ahead in transforming Imo into the State of our dreams. Together, we can create a legacy that future generations will be proud of.”