Imo Assembly seeks ban on Styrofoam pack materials

Share

Worried over the hazardous effects of Styrofoam materials to both human and wildlife, including its contribution to the environmental pollution, the Imo State House Of Assembly has urged the State Government to ban the use of the material in the state.

Moving the motion to that effect on Thursday 13th during Plenary, the member representing Aboh-Mbaise State Constituency, Hon. Princewill Ugochukwu Amuchie stated that Styrofoam materials are genericised trademark brand of closed-cell extruded polystyrene foam, manufactured to provide continuous building insulation board used in walls, roofs, and foundations as thermal insulation and as a water barrier, and also used by roadside food vendors in packaging food (takeaway packs) for their customers.

Amuchie, who is also the Assembly’s minority leader, said the motion requires urgent attention both from the government and the public as well as the including private organisations, as the material is being used, with people not aware of its hazardous effects to human life.

According to him, “Waste pollution is a huge problem in Nigeria and across the globe, with serious impacts on the environment, including blocking drainages. And as a non-biodegradable, Styrofoam materials persist in the environment for hundreds of years, lasting from one generation to the other, and it is commonly found everywhere, as some are used as cups, plates or containers”.

Alerting the state to the hazardous effects of Styrofoam materials, the lawmaker stated that, “the continuous production of Styrofoam releases toxic chemicals that contaminate our air, water and soil which brings some incurable diseases like cancer, neurological damage and reproductive issues”.

Calling on his colleagues to lend their voices to the Motion, Amuchie further advised that a taskforce should be set up to clamp down on the product, as the hazardous effects of Styrofoam materials have prompted the Lagos State Government to ban its production and usage, while some countries like United States of America, China, Taiwan, Rwanda and others have taken bold steps in banning the material.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

