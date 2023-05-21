New Telegraph

May 21, 2023
CHANGE OF NAME
Imo: Again, Gunmen Kill Policemen At Okpala Junction

For no fewer than four times in close succession, armed assailants have attacked and killed security operatives at a checkpoint in Okpala junction, in the Ngor Okpala Council area of Imo state. The incident which happened on Saturday, at a time the Police authorities in the state were yet to bring culprits of previous attacks to book and give closure to the series of deadly attacks on security operatives at the same area. Police authorities in the state have confirmed that two of their men were killed in the recent attack, but many residents of the area think they may be more than just two.

An airport worker told our correspondent that it has become terribly unfortunate that the gunmen will come at will, shoot and kill security operatives on duty and escape unscathed. He said: “This is disturbing. Naval officers, Civil Defence Corps, and Police operatives have on multiple occasions been attacked and killed at the same Okpala Junction. This should challenge and worry the security chiefs in Imo state.

Do we just send men to Okpala Junction without a mandate to be on the lookout for these hoodlums who have made it a pastime to attack security operatives at this particular checkpoint? If collecting ‘tolls’ from vehicles has become so much of a distraction to their vigilance, then they should stop and focus on luring out and capturing these killers.”

