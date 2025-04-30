Imo 2028: In Search Of Equity

Share

Campaign for the top position in Imo State will be interesting even with Governor Hope Uzodinma safe until the early weeks of 2028.

Much will not depend on the capacity of the gladiators to deliver on their promises. The main issue is how to strike a geographical balance. There are three Senatorial Zones in the state. Owerri falls under Imo East, Okigwe is also known as Imo North while Orlu is Imo West.

In the past, Orlu was considered as one of the backward parts of Igbo land, with Okigwe. Indeed, people from those two areas were taunted with a derogatory song. When old Imo State was created in 1976, Ndubuisi Kanu, a naval officer from what was the Okigwe Zone was appointed the pioneer governor.

Dee Sam Mbakwe, from the Avutu part of Okigwe Zone, became the first civilian governor, in 1979. After Mbakwe, another governor from the same Zone, Ike Nwachukwu took over. The short-lived Third Republic catapulted Owerri Zone to the top, through Evans Enwerem.

He was in office for 22 months before the military government of Sani Abacha sacked all democratically elected governors. Another governor from the zone, Emeka Ihedioha, had hardly settled down when the Supreme Court dismissed him after seven months. Orlu Zone got a golden opportunity when the Fourth Republic took off in 1999.

Achike Udenwa, an accountant with Monier Construction Company (MCC), assumed office and spent eight years, without let. Another governor, Rochas Okorocha emerged from the zone and spent eight full years. Uzodimma is likely going to last that long too. Before Rochas, there was Ikedi Ohakim, from Okigwe Zone. Like Mbakwe, he fell four years short of a double tenure.

As 2028 approaches, there is a big battle between Owerri and Okigwe Zones to produce the next governor after Uzodimma. Of the 26 years of democracy since 1999, governors from Orlu Zone have held sway for 21 years. Okigwe Zone enjoyed power for four years. At the bottom of the ladder, one will find Owerri with only seven months to show.

This is why there are shouts of equity all over the place. It may appear politically incorrect for any politician of Orlu extraction to succeed Uzodimma in 2028.

And that is the fear of the other two zones. However, the problem is that while this goes on, another opportunity will be staring Orlu in the face.

There are strong voices from Owerri reminding Orlu of the sacrifice in giving Udenwa, the People Democratic Party (PDP) ticket in 1999. The man, who won the primaries, was Humphrey Anumudu but he was prevailed upon by Imo Elders to step down for Udenwa.

The same Owerri Zone eased Ohakim out of office by supporting Okorocha in 2011. The compensation they got was in Jude Agbaso who was chosen as Deputy Governor before the usual Owerri disease of not staying long in office caught up with him. Okorocha picked a new deputy in Eze Madumere.

Jude’s elder brother, Martin Agbaso, claimed to have won the 2007 gubernatorial elections but strange moves by Abuja saw Ikedi Ohakim of the nascent Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) deny the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) the key to Douglas House, Owerri. Orlu cannot claim any role in the emergence of Uzodimma as governor.

It was a deadly blow to the tenure of Emeka Ihedioha, by the Supreme Court. Therefore, those who argue that Orlu Zone has become the Northern Nigeria of Imo politics must come to terms with this.

To be fair to Uzodimma, he has given the other Zones some hope by acknowledging a resolution passed by the Imo State House of Assembly which recognised the Imo Charter of Equity, “as a roadmap towards political stability, peace and inclusiveness of all the Zones Imo State.”

The idea was raised by the Imo Elders Council led by Eze Cletus Ilomuanya. It was later endorsed by stakeholders, including religious groups and Presidents General of Town Unions in the Orlu Senatorial Zone. While Owerri and Okigwe Zones have so far failed to agree on a common front to checkmate Orlu, there are also cracks within Owerri.

The four sub zones of Owerri, Ngor Okpala, Mbaise and Mbaike are all interested in the position of governor. Notable names that will likely pick party tickets are Ihedioha, Ohakim and Sam Amadi. Dark horse, Chima Amadi, is also wielding grassroots influence. As they gear up, different strategies are also being peddled by politicians from Orlu Zone.

Perhaps, Imo politicians need to visit Abia to understand the situation. Since 1999, all three senatorial Zones have shared occupying the Government House. Orji Kalu, from Abia North gave way to Theodore Orji, Abia Central before the baton was handed over to Okezie Ikpeazu, from Abia South.

