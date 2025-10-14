Immunization: No Child Should Be Left Unprotected In Sokoto – Commissioner

The Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its commitment to ensuring that no child is left unprotected during the ongoing statewide immunization campaign, targeting a 95% coverage rate across all Local Government Areas.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Umar Faruk Abubakar Wurno, gave the assurance while assessing the progress of the campaign, which has mobilized over 1,300 vaccination teams across 244 wards and numerous settlements in the state.

Dr. Wurno praised the dedication of health workers, development partners, and community leaders, describing their contributions as instrumental to the success of the five-day exercise.

He noted that only a few hard-to-reach communities were yet to be fully covered but assured that the teams would reach them before the campaign’s conclusion.

According to him, the Ministry of Health has implemented a community-led security strategy to safeguard vaccinators and residents in remote and vulnerable areas, working closely with local vigilantes and community guards familiar with the terrain.

The Commissioner commended Governor Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto for his “total and unwavering support,” emphasizing that his administration has provided all necessary logistics and resources to ensure the campaign’s success.

He urged parents and caregivers to continue cooperating with vaccination teams to guarantee that every eligible child receives the life-saving vaccines.

“This campaign is about our children’s future,” Dr. Wurno said. “Together, we can keep Sokoto free from preventable diseases.”