Immunization Against Polio, Other Diseases Kicks Off In Abuja

Another round of integrated national immunisation to fight against child killer diseases has commenced in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The Acting Executive, FCT Primary Health Care Board (FPHCB), Dr Yakubu Mohammed who disclosed this at the weekend in Abuja said the exercise was meant for children between the ages of 0-59 months as well as pregnant and breastfeeding mothers.

The exercise, which began on Sunday is themed “Maternal New Born and Child Health Week”

Giving details of the exercise, the executive secretary said the one-week-long immunisation would be on polio, measles and deworming. He said it will also include the provision of Vitamin A supplementation and maternal/newborn services.

He urged parents to avail their children the opportunity to benefit from the packages available assuring that the board would continue to carry out the annual exercise, not minding the certification of the country free from wide polio by the World Health Organisation (WHO), in August 2020.

He said that the national immunisation plus was currently ongoing in 33 states, adding that FCTA intervention on the exercise had been on since the 90s.

According to him, “Nigeria was certified free of wide polio virus in August 2020.

“In order to brace up with the transmission of various diseases and maintain that zero acceptance of wide polio virus certified by WHO, we need to continue with immunisation to maintain the tempo.

“We will continue to reach out to our target populace, children between the ages of 0 to 59 months, with oral polio vaccine and others, this has become more necessary because the infection has various variants”

Speaking further, Dr Yakubu noted that “We don’t want to be like some African countries which had been certified wide polio virus free countries but are now coming out with the outbreak of the virus again; countries like Mozambique, Malawi are an example of these countries.

“This situation informed the decision of the national programme which is being coordinated by the National Primary Health Care Agency, under the Federal Ministry of Health.”

He said “It is based on analysis of expert review committee to ensure that the tempo of free polio country is maintained while not taking chances.

“We will not reverse the gains of the free polio declaration country, hence the need why we have to conduct this free polio immunisation plus exercise”.

He therefore called on mothers to make their children available for the exercise, as well as the media to help champion its awareness.