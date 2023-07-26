Immunise Vulnerable Against Diphtheria, Senate Tells Health Ministry

The Senate, on Wednesday, mandated the Federal Ministry of Health to, as a matter of urgency, commence immunization of vulnerable Nigerians against Diphtheria disease following the death of 20 people in Kaduna State.

The Senate took the decision following a motion that came under orders 41 and 51, under a matter of urgent public importance, sponsored by Senator Sunday Katung (PDP Kaduna South).

He informed his colleagues that about 20 people had died of Diphtheria in Kafanchan and Makarfi Local Government Areas of Kaduna State.

Katung said that the index case of a four-year-old male child whose illness started on July 4 in Jema’a LGA led to the death of about 20 people.

“Further notes that since this index case, the Kaduna State Government has confirmed that the death toll from the diphtheria outbreak in the State has risen to 17 with 68 suspected cases identified across the state as of Sunday the 23rd of July 2023;

“Also notes that a breakdown shows 10 people have reportedly died from the disease in Kafanchan, Jema’a Local Government Area of Kaduna State, while 3 children died in Makarfi Local Government Area, while seven others were hospitalized;

“Cognizant that diphtheria is a highly contagious, infectious disease caused by a bacterium called Corynebacterium diphtheria rendering infected people struck with serious breathing and swallowing problems that may develop sores on the skin;

“Worried that the highly contagious nature of the disease means that without immediate and concerted efforts towards curbing it, the disease would spread at a devastating rate especially considering the communal and poor living conditions in most rural communities in Nigeria;

“Avers that Nigeria’s recent experiences with the Ebola virus and the Covid19 pandemic show why outbreaks of virus epidemics must be fought with the best biomedical and scientific tools and knowledge available,” Katung said.

The Senate, however, mandated the Federal Ministry of Health, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (NCDC), and the Primary Health Care Development Agency (PHCDA) to liaise with the hierarchy of the Kaduna State Ministry of Health and other States for massive vaccines against the disease.

Also, the Senate called for an intensification search for active cases of diphtheria with contact tracing, risk communication activities, and movement of affected cases to health facilities for management.

The Senate also mandated the Federal Ministry of Health to liaise with the Kaduna State Ministry of Health to move health workers to the affected areas and also intensify surveillance activities across the 23 LGAs of Kaduna State and neighboring states of Kano, Plateau and Nasarawa State.

Contributing to the debate, Senator Ibrahim Khalid (PDP Kaduna North), who seconded the motion, added that the disease was dangerous and deadly.

Khalid noted that the spread of the disease was wider now than before, urging that instead of focusing on the five local governments that were affected, the government should look at a holistic approach.

Also, Tony Nwoye (LP Anambra North), observed that the disease was very infectious and dangerous, saying that it has characteristics of Ebola and COVID-19.

On his part, Darlington Nwokocha (LP, Abia Central) said that the motion was a wake-up call, adding that as the budget would soon come, they must look at the health Sector critically.

Senator Diket Plang (Plateau Central), noted that the nature of the disease was very dangerous and could be spread through contact.

The President of the Senate, Goodwill Akpabio, who thanked Katung for bringing the motion, added that it would save lives and help the country from going into a pandemic.