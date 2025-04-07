Immunisation: UNICEF Seeks Support From Monachs In Bauchi

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has solicited support from traditional rulers to increase rate of immunisation acceptance from the parents across 20 Local Government Area councils in the Bauchi State.

UNICEF Chief Field Officer in Bauchi State, Nuzhat Rafique, made the appeal when she led a delegation team to the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Bilyaminu Othman Bilyaminu.

Rafique said she was at the Emir’s palace to solicit the support of the Royal Father and their blessings ahead of the Polio campaign exercise scheduled for the 26th to 29th of this month.

She stated that UNICEF is targeting 556,000 non-immunised children for immunisation and aims to strengthen the health system through routine immunisation.

Other priority areas, according to her, include ending open defecation, addressing sanitation issues to prevent diseases, birth registration, as well as supporting children without access to education, Rafique emphasized the importance of collaboration to achieve these goals, highlighting UNICEF’s commitment to improving child health outcomes in Bauchi.

