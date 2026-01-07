Immunisation: Stakeholders Urge Sokoto Govt To Scale Up Funding To Consolidate Gains

Sokoto State has intensified efforts to eliminate zero-dose children as the number of health facilities benefiting from government-backed interventions rises to 384, following what officials and experts described as strong health sector performance in 2025.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Health Care Development Agency, said the state recorded significant progress in the health sector last year due to the commitment of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, the Commissioner for Health and other key stakeholders.

Dr Sifawa noted that integrated health campaigns, expanded immunisation activities and targeted interventions across 23 Local Government Areas contributed to reducing the number of zero-dose children in the state.

According to him, the state government released about N365 million in 2025 under the Basic Health Care Contributory Fund (BHCCF), which was disbursed during the first and second quarters to 244 health facilities across Sokoto State.

He explained that each of the facilities received funds to implement approved work plans, including procurement of essential drugs, minor repairs and purchase of basic equipment aimed at improving service delivery at the grassroots.

Sifawa further disclosed that 140 additional health facilities have been added to the programme, bringing the total number of eligible facilities to about 384, all expected to benefit from subsequent disbursements.

He added that Sokoto State has received approval to transition into the BHCPF 2.0 phase in 2026 and is currently awaiting the release of funds to commence third and fourth quarter disbursements.

On immunisation, Dr. Sifawa called on caregivers across the state to ensure that children are fully vaccinated, stressing that vaccines are free, safe and available in all health facilities, including primary healthcare centres.

He said full immunisation remains critical to protecting children from preventable killer diseases and ensuring that no child is left behind.

Meanwhile, the founder of Africa Health Budget Network ( AHBN), Dr. Aminu Magashi, has urged the state government to sustain and scale up funding for immunisation to consolidate the gains recorded in 2025.

Speaking at stakeholders’ meeting involving the media, non-governmental organisations, key government officials and members of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Dr Magashi commended the government for releasing over N300 million for immunisation counterfeit funding in 2025 but stressed the need for effective utilisation of the funds.

He also called on the State House of Assembly to strengthen its oversight role to ensure transparency, accountability and proper tracking of immunisation spending.

Looking ahead to 2026, he appealed to the state government to increase the immunisation counterfeit funding to over five hundred million, particularly to improve coverage in high-density communities and local government areas identified as having zero-dose children.

He further urged local government chairmen to work closely with primary healthcare departments and relevant national agencies to strengthen routine immunisation at both facility and community levels.

According to him, councillors and community leaders should also assist in tracking defaulters and ensuring they are returned to the immunisation system as part of efforts to drastically reduce the number of unvaccinated children in the state.

Earlier, the State AHBN Focal Person Umar Kadi and Sadiq Malamin presented an overview of media parley objectives and draft 2025 scorecard discussion and recommendation pages.