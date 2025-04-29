Immunisation: Sanwo-Olu, UNICEF Chief Beg Residents To Present Children

Share

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has appealed for more education on immunisation and continued investments in public health as measures to prevent deadly diseases in children.

Chief of UNICEF Field Office, South-West Nigeria, Celine Lafoucriere, made the appeal yesterday at the flag-off of the National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) to mark the World Immunisation Week & Polio Week 2025.

The event held at Alausa, Ikeja, with the theme: “World Immunisation Week is Humanly Possible: Saving Lives Through Immunisation”.

Lafoucriere urged intensified efforts in health education, saying that estimated two million Nigerian children remained unvaccinated against killer diseases.

According to the official, vaccines have saved more than 150 million lives globally since 1974. “The challenge is no longer awareness but belief. “Does everybody truly believe in the validity of vaccines? I don’t think so.

Persistent misinformation and vaccine hesitancy are key obstacles. “Vaccines continue to prove life-saving, preventing over three million deaths annually, equivalent to six lives every minute over the past five decades,” she said.

Lafoucriere said that oral polio vaccine alone had helped to prevent 24 million cases of paralysis globally. She described the current battle againt polio in Nigeria as more complex than past victories, including Nigeria’s achievement of polio-free status.

“Reducing polio was easier than fighting the threat we face now. It requires an urgent collective action to eradicate ‘zero-dose’ cases – children who have never received a single vaccine.

