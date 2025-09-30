Immunisation: Lagos Rallies Council Chairmen, Religious Leaders For Wider Coverage

The Lagos State Government has called on local council chairmen, religious leaders, schools and other stakeholders to step up sensitisation on the importance of immunisation, as part of renewed efforts to achieve universal vaccine coverage across the state.

Speaking on Tuesday at the inauguration of the State Task Force on Immunisation and Primary Health Care Services in Alausa, Ikeja, the Deputy Governor, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, who chairs the committee, said the task force was established to ensure that every child in Lagos is fully vaccinated.

Hamzat commended the state’s immunisation team for significant progress recorded in recent years, but stressed the need to reach children who have not yet accessed vaccines.

“We want our religious leaders to use their sermons to inform people about the potency of vaccines. We also want our schools to play their role in ensuring students are vaccinated,” he said.

He added that the government would increase budgetary allocation to primary health care services to strengthen delivery at the grassroots.

The Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, explained that boosting immunisation coverage is crucial to preventing both immediate infections and long-term complications. He noted that modern vaccines now protect against hepatitis, cervical cancer (HPV), malaria and other diseases.

“For Lagos to improve uptake, the services must improve. This means better infrastructure, equipment and human resources,” Abayomi said, adding that making primary health care attractive is key to winning public trust.

Permanent Secretary of the Lagos State Primary Health Care Board, Dr. Ibrahim Mustapha, reaffirmed the government’s commitment to accountability and stronger governance in PHC, saying the state is determined to ensure no resident is left behind.

He explained that the task force would help improve routine immunisation performance across LGAs, strengthen outbreak response to vaccine-preventable diseases, and enhance collaboration between government and the private sector.

Speaking on behalf of local council bosses, Chairman of Conference 57 and Ibeju-Lekki Council Chairman, Sesan Olowa, pledged the full support of all council chairmen for the campaign, assuring that they would mobilise communities to embrace vaccination.