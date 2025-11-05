Immunisation: How The Boost Project Is Tackling Barriers To Routine Vaccination In Lagos

The conference hall of Dover Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos, buzzed with an unusual mix of energy and urgency on Thursday morning, October 30. Gathered there were medical doctors, nurses, pharmacists, public health officials, and development partners — all united by one goal: to understand and dismantle the barriers preventing thousands of children in Lagos from receiving lifesaving vaccines.

Optimised Targeted Intervention for Zero-Dose and Unimmunised Children in Nigeria — provided a platform for frank dialogue between public and private health stakeholders.

The conversations revealed that while Lagos boasts one of the highest routine immunisation uptakes in Nigeria, it ironically also has the highest number of zero-dose children — those who have never received a single vaccine.

Mission to leave no child behind

Dr Itunu Dave-Agboola, Policy and Advocacy Coordinator for the BOOST Project, described the initiative as a targeted intervention aimed at ensuring no child is left unprotected against vaccine-preventable diseases.

“BOOST focuses on identifying the barriers to routine immunisation, engaging caregivers, and improving health worker attitudes,” she explained. “It’s about building a sustainable model of service delivery that combines empathy, efficiency, and accountability.”

The Lagos engagement was held in commemoration of World Polio Day (October 24) and formed part of SCI’s wider awareness efforts to sustain Nigeria’s progress against polio and other childhood killer diseases.

“We’ve held media sensitisation, community outreaches, and now, this gathering,” Dr. Dave-Agboola noted. “It’s all to remind everyone that prevention remains better than cure.”

Hidden gaps behind the statistics

Despite its reputation as a “Centre of Excellence”, Lagos still struggles with vast inequalities in health access. According to the Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Primary Health Care Board (LSPHCB) represented by Dr. Adeola Akinpelu, Immunisation Programme Coordinator for the state, population pressure and resource constraints are major challenges. “When you compare Lagos to other states, it appears we’re doing very well,” he said.

“But when you dig deeper, you realise that the state also has the highest absolute number of zero-dose children. For every child vaccinated here, it’s like vaccinating five children in another state.”

Dr. Akinpelu painted a vivid picture of the logistical nightmare that plagues service delivery: riverine communities requiring boats that cost up to N200,000 to access, overstretched health workers vaccinating 60–70 children in a day instead of the recommended 15, and long waiting times that drive caregivers away.

“Excellence brings its own problems,” he added. “People migrate to Lagos in search of better opportunities, and the population keeps growing. The system is simply overstretched.”

When attitude becomes a barrier

Among the most recurring themes at the meeting was attitude — both of healthcare workers and caregivers. Dr. Dave-Agboola underscored this as one of the project’s core focus areas. “When caregivers come late or miss appointments, or when health workers respond harshly to grieving mothers, it creates mistrust,” she said. “Empathy is key. We can’t achieve universal immunisation if our frontline workers don’t embody compassion.”

Mrs. Sola Aketi, Director of Nursing Services at the Lagos State Ministry of Health, echoed similar sentiments. She linked vaccine hesitancy in Lagos to deep-seated distrust rooted in historical incidents and misinformation. “There was a time Pfizer conducted clinical trials where children died. That memory lingers,” she said.

“Then came COVID-19, with conflicting reports and conspiracy theories. These experiences have made people sceptical.” Aketi emphasised the need for consistent advocacy and community engagement to rebuild trust. “Culture is dynamic,” she said. “We have to engage people respectfully, explain the benefits, and erase negative narratives.”

Weight of urban inequality

For a megacity like Lagos, population density has a way of masking hidden inequalities. The city’s sprawling informal settlements — from Makoko to riverine outposts in Badagry — are often underserved by the formal health system. “Some of these communities are cut off for weeks,” Dr. Akinpelu said. “To reach them, you need not just resources, but commitment. And that’s what BOOST is trying to address — finding sustainable solutions that go beyond quick fixes.”

The revelation that Lagos still isolates circulating variants of the polio virus in areas like Makoko was a wakeup call. “It tells us that the threat isn’t over,” he warned. “We have to continue responding, strengthening surveillance, and ensuring that every child, no matter where they live, is reached.”

Call for collaboration and commitment

The gathering brought together a cross-section of stakeholders — from the Association of General and Private Medical Practitioners of Nigeria (AGPMPN) to the Pharmacy Council of Nigeria (PCN), the Nursing and Midwifery Council, and the Paediatric Association of Nigeria (PAN).

Representatives from the academia, including the Provost of the College of Nursing, Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), also joined the discussions.

The outcome of the day’s deliberations was a communiqué of commitment — a collective resolve to strengthen routine immunisation in Lagos through enhanced coordination, continuous feedback, and targeted training.

“All associations represented here have pledged to take the message back to their members,” said Dr. Dave-Agboola. “We’ll train health workers on empathy, improve caregiver education, and set up regular review meetings to monitor progress.”

Institutionalising change

Dr Akinpelu stressed that the BOOST Project’s value lies in its long-term approach. Unlike temporary campaigns that “hit and run,” BOOST seeks to institutionalise change by transforming mindset and building systemic resilience. “We’ve had too many short-term interventions,” he said.

“BOOST is different because it focuses on solving internal problems — improving coordination, changing behaviour, and ensuring solutions last beyond the project’s lifespan.” He noted that recruitment drives are already underway to address the shortage of healthcare workers, while investments in vaccine logistics are improving cold chain management and delivery to the “last mile.”

Humanising immunisation

The human side of immunisation is often lost in the statistics — the weary mother who walks miles to reach a health centre, the nurse who must vaccinate 70 children a day, or the caregiver who hesitates because of misinformation. The BOOST Project recognises these realities and is deliberately reshaping the narrative from data to humanity.

Through its capacity-building and behaviour change initiatives, it is helping caregivers feel seen and heard, while empowering health workers to serve with empathy. “Immunisation isn’t just about needles and syringes,” said Dr. Dave-Agboola. “It’s about trust, relationships, and shared responsibility.”

Similarly, participants shared contacts, and renewed commitment to ensure that no child in Lagos is left unprotected. For SCI, the Lagos engagement is one of many under the BOOST/GSK collaboration, which aims to reach the most marginalised children in Nigeria with essential health services.

As the city grapples with the challenges of urban migration, population growth, and health inequity, such initiatives provide a glimmer of hope. “BOOST is more than a project,” Dr. Akinpelu concluded. “It’s a movement to make immunisation equitable, accessible, and sustainable. Because every child — no matter where they are born — deserves a healthy start in life.”