Immunisation Drive Yields 174m Doses, Boosts PHC Uptake — NPHCDA

The National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA) says Nigeria’s intensified immunisation drive has resulted in the administration of over 174 million vaccine doses within one year.

The agency said the development was greatly boosting utilisation of Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) nationwide. The Executive Secretary of NPHCDA, Dr Muyi Aina, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Ni- geria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja. He spoke on the sidelines of the inaugural National Traditional and Religious Leaders Summit on Health.

According to Aina, the immunisation push has not only expanded vaccine coverage but also restored public confidence in government health facilities. “The immunisation scale-up, covering routine vaccines and targeted campaigns against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases, forms part of broader reforms,” he said.

He added that the reforms were being implemented under the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to strengthen primary healthcare delivery.

Aina noted that about 4,000 PHCs had been revitalised over the past one and a half years, with 2,332 facilities fully refurbished and equipped to provide a minimum package of services.