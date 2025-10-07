Immunisation Drive: Odumbaku Aligns Ojodu LCDA With Lagos PHC Taskforce

Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Olusegun Odumbaku, has declared full support for the Lagos State Public Health Centre (PHC) Taskforce, recently inaugurated by the state government to lead a comprehensive vaccination campaign across all local councils.

The Lagos PHC Taskforce, launched under the directive of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and chaired by Deputy Governor Dr. Obafemi Hamzat, was created to strengthen the state’s immunisation framework and ensure the eradication of vaccine-preventable diseases such as polio and measles.

The taskforce brings together local government chairmen, health officials, and community leaders to deepen collaboration at the grassroots level.

During the taskforce’s inaugural meeting held on Tuesday at the Deputy Governor’s Office, Dr. Hamzat underscored the pivotal role of council chairmen in achieving the state’s immunisation goals, urging them to allocate more resources to public health and mobilise residents for the vaccination exercise.

Responding to the charge, Odumbaku announced that Ojodu LCDA would not only support the taskforce but also establish a local committee to coordinate efforts within the council area.

The committee, he said, will work directly with the state taskforce to ensure no child in Ojodu is left unvaccinated.

“My administration in Ojodu LCDA is fully aligned with the vaccination campaign initiated by the state government. We take seriously the health of our children, who are the future generation,” Odumbaku stated.

“Since assuming office, we have renovated and rebuilt four public health centres, Apata, Akiode, Powerline, and Gbadamosi while the Oluwole Health Centre has been equipped with modern facilities. We’ve also recruited qualified health personnel and remain committed to the immunisation campaign. A committee will be set up immediately to work with the taskforce in implementing this vital initiative.”

Odumbaku further pledged to intensify community sensitisation by engaging parents, school proprietors, and religious leaders on the benefits of immunisation.

Before Odumbaku’s tenure, most PHCs in Ojodu were in deplorable condition. However, through sustained investments, the council has transformed its healthcare landscape, employing over 50 medical workers and facilitating more than 600 minor surgeries at its upgraded centres in Oluwole, Powerline, and Akiode.

The chairman’s proactive response aligns Ojodu LCDA with the broader Lagos State PHC Taskforce agenda, positioning the council as a strong partner in the state’s mission to deliver accessible, efficient, and life-saving healthcare services to residents at the grassroots.