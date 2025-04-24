Immunisation An Effective Public Health Tool –WHO

Share

…protects people from over 30 deadly diseases

As the world marks African Vaccination Week, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has urged member countries to increase domestic investment and secure long-term immunisation financing.

While calling for renewed commitment to achieving equitable access to lifesaving vaccines across the African continent, the Acting WHO Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Chikwe Ihekweazu has urged health systems in the African continent to integrate vaccines into essential services so as to expand its access. According to him, communities need to combat misinformation and vaccine hesitancy.

Similarly, he said global partners must continue to support equitable vaccine access across Africa. Dr. Ihekweazu’s call comes as the world community marks the 2025 World Immunisation Week commemorated from April 24 to 30, to promote the life-saving power of immunisation to protect people of all ages against vaccinepreventable diseases.

Vaccines are one of humanity’s greatest achievements. This initiative highlights the importance of immunisation as not just a critical public health tool, but as a fundamental human right and a shared responsibility.

To this end, Ihekweazu emphasised the need for collective action to ensure every child, every community, and every country in Africa has access to essential vaccines. “Immunisation is not only one of the most effective public health tools; it is a vital investment in our future,” Dr. Ihekweazu said in his message marking the occasion.

“Vaccines have saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years, reducing infant mortality by 40 per cent and protecting people from more than 30 deadly diseases.”

Despite these advancements, the African region continues to face significant challenges. One in five children remain undervaccinated, and in 2023, 6.7 million children did not receive any vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to preventable diseases.

This gap has contributed to ongoing outbreaks, including measles, and the persistent threat of vaccine-derived poliovirus. The theme for 2025, “Immunisation for All is Humanly Possible,” echoes a powerful call to action, reinforcing the idea that universal vaccine access is within reach.

Dr. Ihekweazu stressed the need for collaboration to close immunity gaps, particularly after the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The current focus is on accelerating progress towards the global commitment set by Immunisation Agenda 2030 (IA2030), which aims to provide equitable access to vaccines by the end of the decade. Notable progress has been made in several areas.

Vaccines have saved an estimated 154 million lives over the past 50 years

The fight against vaccine-derived polio has seen success, with a 93 per cent decline in circulating variant poliovirus type 1 (cVDPV1) cases and a 65 per cent reduction in cVDPV2 between 2023.

The African region has also made strides in integrating immunisation into primary healthcare, as part of the Big Catch-Up initiative. New vaccines, such as those for malaria and human papillomavirus (HPV), are expanding the region’s disease prevention arsenal, offering hope for further reductions in preventable diseases.

A significant milestone was reached in February 2025, with a high-level side event co-hosted by the WHO, the African Union Commission, the Government of Sierra Leone, the African Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, and UNICEF.

The event celebrated political commitment and system improvements since the 2017 Addis Declaration on Immunisation, but also acknowledged challenges such as funding gaps, inequities, and data weaknesses.

The event culminated in a call to action, urging governments to prioritise immunisation as part of Africa’s broader health and development agendas.

The WHO Regional Office for Africa remains committed to supporting countries and partners in turning these commitments into tangible actions, ensuring that immunisation for all is not just an aspiration, but a reality.

Dr. Ihekweazu concluded with a clear message: “Vaccinated communities are healthy communities, and no one should be left behind.”

As African Vaccination Week draws attention to the critical importance of vaccines, it serves as a reminder that the fight for equitable immunisation is ongoing—and that, together, Africa can overcome these challenges and protect future generations.

Share