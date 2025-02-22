Immortalising Clark, a National Responsibility – Gov Kefas

Share

Governor of Taraba State, Dr Agbu Kefas has said that the task of immortalising the late elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark lies squarely on the Federal Government because he (Clark) lived and died as a patriotic Nigerian

The governor stated this when he led a delegation to the Asokoro residence of Clark to commiserate with his children and other members of the family on his transition to glory.

“The task of immortalising Chief Edwin Clark is a national responsibility. So, I believe that the government of Nigeria is working towards that. As for me, I cannot say how he should be immortalised but the Governor of Delta State and the President of Nigeria should be able to plan that and come up with something,” he said.

On the lessons that young politicians could learn from the life of Clark, the Taraba helmsman lusted love for the country as the first lesson.

“He put his country first. He put Nigeria first before his region and then before himself and that can only happen when you have the fear of God. So every politician and every leader should have the fear of God. We must put the nation first and once we have that I think you’re heading for progress,” he said.

The delegation was received on arrival by the National Chairman, Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF,) Ambassador Gidknows Igali; National Publicity Secretary of PANDEF, Dr Obiuwevbi Ominimini as well as the children of the late Niger Delta leader.

Kefas, who identified himself as one of the political sons of Clark was briefed about how he died but was told that the family was not mourning but rather celebrating a life well spent with many legacies.

