Immortalise Nwosu, Gana, Jega Tell FG

Share

Former Minister of Information, Jerry Gana and former Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Attahiru Jega have called on the Federal Government to immortalise the late Humphrey Nwosu, former Chairman of the defunct National Electoral Commission (NEC).

The duo made this call on Tuesday at an event held in honour of Nwosu at the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua Centre, Abuja.

Gana, who served as Director General of the Mass Mobilisation for Self-Reliance, Social Justice, and Economic Recovery (MAMSER) under the administration of Ibrahim Babangida, recalled that the Option A4 voting system introduced by Nwosu’s NEC brought credibility to the June 12, 1993, presidential election.

He regretted that while Moshood Abiola, the presumed winner of the election, was honoured posthumously, the man who conducted the election was ignored.

Gana also expressed concern over the growing despondency towards Nigeria’s electoral process and urged the government to immortalise Nwosu to encourage patriotism.

“Elections are central to the credibility of democracy. If the process is rigged, democracy is on the way out. If you want to build democracy, take an interest in the credibility of elections,” he advised.

Jega, who served as Chairman of the occasion, described Nwosu as a man of honour whose work brought integrity to Nigeria’s electoral system.

He noted that when Nwosu was appointed NEC Chairman, there was skepticism within the academic community due to past experiences where some scholars compromised their intellectual integrity to serve the military.

However, Jega said that Nwosu conducted himself with seriousness, passion, and dedication, ensuring that the popular will of the people prevailed despite the intrigues of the military at the time.

“I gained a lot from him, and his contributions helped us in adding value to elections.”

“I consider his contributions and courage to withstand the intrigues of the military at that time deserving of national recognition.”

“We need such men in public service—men with courage and conviction to add value to our country,” Jega emphasized.

Both Gana and Jega urged the Federal Government to honour Humphrey Nwosu’s legacy by ensuring that his name is etched in Nigeria’s history as a pillar of electoral integrity and democratic progress.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

