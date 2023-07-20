Immobile Tempted By €70m Saudi Pro League Offer

Lazio striker, Ciro Immobile stands at a crucial juncture in his career as he contemplates enticing offers from Saudi Arabia.

Lazio’s hierarchy have rejected a €35 million offer for the centre-forward.

Despite their initial reluctance to let go of their star forward, Lazio officials await Immobile’s final decision.

Two more Saudi clubs Al-Shabab and Al-Wheda have joined the bidding war.

Both clubs have made eye-catching propositions to the player. They offered two-year contracts with a staggering base amount of €35m.

There are also an array of bonuses that could see Immobile earn over €70 million in the Middle East.

Lazio’s stance may soften if he says he wants to depart the Stadio Olimpico. However, they will demand a premium price for their goalscoring machine.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his future, Immobile’s indelible legacy at Lazio is etched in the annals of Lazio and Serie A history.

The club’s all-time leading goalscorer, with a remarkable 196 goals and 53 assists in 297 appearances, his impact on Lazio’s fortunes has been immeasurable.

Following less successful stints at Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla, Immobile’s return to his homeland in 2016 revitalised his career.

Two Serie A Forward of the Season awards and four appearances in the league’s Team of the Year are just two of several individual accolades.

Immobile’s crowning achievement came in 2020 when he clinched the European Golden Shoe after a stellar season.