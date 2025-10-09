Immigration Standoff: Trump Wants Illinois Gov, Chicago Mayor Jailed

President Donald Trump has called for the jailing of Illinois officials, accusing them of not doing enough to ensure the safety of federal immigration officers who are conducting raids in Chicago.

The president wrote in a social media post that Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson and Illinois Governor JB Pritzker, both Democrats, “should be in jail for failing to protect Ice Officers!”

Trump has previously called the city a “war zone” amid protests against immigration enforcement. Pritzker has called the president’s actions “authoritarian”. The Republican president spoke as hundreds of National Guard troops arrived in the city as part of his immigration crackdown, reports the BBC.